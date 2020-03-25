Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services 1100 E Main St Cherryville , NC 28021 (704)-435-6711 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Larson Saine passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving husband, 2 daughters and son-in-law. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 29, 1936, Mary was the daughter of the late Fenton and Mary Carter Larson.



Her family remembers her as a very devoted and loving wife, a dedicated mother and a doting grandmother. Mary received the Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Woman's College in Greensboro, NC (1958) and she received the Master of Science from Winthrop College (1989).



Mary was a retired Home Economics educator. She taught in Cleveland, Mecklenburg, and Gaston Counties for 34 years, retiring from Hunter Huss High School (1999). She loved teaching Home Economics, Bachelor Living and Childhood Development to high school students. She was Teacher of the Year in Gaston County in 1982-83. She was a member of Liberty Hall DAR, and an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma where she served for over 11 years as treasurer. She was an active member of the YMCA Silver Sneakers. She and Don have been members of the First United Methodist Church of Gastonia for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Nathan A. Kelton. Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Don Saine; daughters, Donna S Kelton; Elizabeth S. Mosher (Clifford) and grandchildren Robert Clark Singleton II and Natalie Marie Kelton.



Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home of Cherryville is serving the family of Mrs. Saine.

