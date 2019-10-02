Mary Lee Aiken (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Mary Lee Aiken, 92, of Charlotte died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home.

A native of Orange County, NC, Mrs. Aiken was born to the late Harvey Gates and Agnes Annis Cothran Gates on August 2, 1927. She was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. Mrs. Aiken was preceded in death by her husband Clyde S. Aiken in 1999 and by a son Randall Aiken in 2013.

Mrs. Aiken is survived by her son Dr. Douglas C. Aiken of Yarmouth, ME, two grandchildren Joseph S. Aiken of Portland, ME and Natalie Rose Aiken of Allston, MA.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3 in Charlotte Memorial Gardens with Rev. Samuel Moore officiating. A reception will follow the service at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte.

Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207, .

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2019
Donations
