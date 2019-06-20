Mary Etta Armfield Lien CHARLOTTE - Mary Etta Armfield Lien, age 78, peacefully passed away June 16, 2019. She was born to the late Charles and Mattie Paul Armfield on January 14, 1941. Mary Etta married Ralph Lien in 1962, and they lived together in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Mary is survived by her husband and three children: Katherine Zant, of Fort Mill, SC; Cindy Herrholz, of Indian Trail, NC; and Martha May, of Southlake, TX. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Mary was charismatic and straightforward; a loving wife, mother, and friend to all, who never stopped living life fully. She loved to travel, and she and Ralph took full advantage of their daughter's airline career seeing more of the world than they ever imagined possible. Her sincere, inviting, "never-met-a-stranger" approach to life created a growing community of dear friends. Mary leaves a legacy of warmth and compassion that will continue to touch many lives. Mary's memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Church, 2099 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Hospice 119 W. Wade St., Wadesboro, NC 28170.

