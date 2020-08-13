Mary Lou Freeman Essic, 93 went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on August 12, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1927 in Rutherford County to the late Russell R. and Maude Jackson Freeman. She attended Mars Hill College and graduated from Appalachian State Teacher's College. She taught school for 32 years, in Welcome, Monroe, Albemarle, Charlotte and Gastonia school systems. Her love was teaching 4th grade, but also taught 3rd and 5th grades. Mary Lou loved to play golf, shop with her granddaughter Traci, and play Bridge. She was a former member of Gaston Country Club with her husband whom she also supported with his service in Civitan. She always had a smile and kindness in her heart and loved everyone she met. In her final days at Morningside, she never failed to say thank you and I love you to those that cared for her. The family is very appreciative to the staff at Morningside for their special care and especially to her hospice nurse, Angela Helton. Mary Lou was a member of First Baptist Church, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was fondly called "Garu".
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Rev. Steven Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughter Martha and husband David Williard; granddaughter, Traci and husband Scott Harbin; great grandchildren Anna-Taylor and Jackson Harbin all of Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John Francis Essic, and a brother James Russell Freeman.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
