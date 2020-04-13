Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louiza Howie Gamble, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on



April 8, 2020. Born in Monroe, NC on August 12, 1931, she was the daughter to the late William Allison Howie and Flossie Harriett Lingle Howie, also preceded in death by her loving husband of forty years Joe Paul Gamble Jr.



During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Gamble Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service from 10:00am until 2:00pm Friday, April 10, 2020 to pay your respects to avoid crowds.



A private memorial service with family will be held at First Baptist Church of Monroe, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Burial to follow in Lakeland Memorial Park.



After graduating from Monroe High School, she attended the Woman's College in Greensboro (now UNC Greensboro) and graduated in 1953. She then taught business courses at Mineral Springs and Wesley Chapel High Schools for two years. She stayed at home with her children until they started school and then returned to work part-time as the bookkeeper/secretary at the family business, The Drug Centre. In 1990, she took the position of administrative secretary for the Union County Historic Preservation Commission and worked there for 25 years. Retiring as the Director and was later recognized by the Union County Commission for her efforts. During this time, she also served as director and membership chairman of the Carolinas Genealogical Society and treasurer and member of the Board of Directors for the Andrew Jackson Historical Foundation (Museum of the Waxhaw's). Mary Lou was a lifetime member and former Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Monroe. She was also a member of Van Dyke Book Club and the Waxhaw's Chapter of Daughters of the American Colonist. She also served for many years on the Alumni Board of UNC Greensboro.



Mary Lou was a wonderful cook. Many friends looked forward to receiving one of her award-winning pound cakes or coffee cakes. She also loved to play bridge, read and walk. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy, especially during long beach vacations and during the holidays.



She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and enjoyed many long-lasting friendships. She had a remarkable ability to show care and compassion for many always putting others needs before her own.



Mary Lou is survived by her three children, Harriett Moore (Steve) of Marvin, Jim Gamble (Kim) of Charlotte, and Joey Gamble (Amy) of Monroe. Six grandchildren; Andrew Moore (Brittany), Nicholas Moore (Dena), Allie Gamble, Mary Gamble (fiance Tim Davies), Will Gamble (fiance Carrie Hamrick), and Jack Gamble (fiance Danielle DelBene). Four great-grandchildren; Rhett, Austyn, Blakely and Beckham. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Howie (Betty) of Durham, one niece and two nephews.



The family would also like to thank her wonderful caregivers; Mary, Susan, Mamie, Cathy and Kelly for their kindness and devotion. We also want to mention Crystal Hernandez, our hospice nurse, for her support and assurance during her illness.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, 109 W Morrow Ave, Monroe, NC 28112 or 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Online condolences may be made at



Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112 is caring for the Gamble Family.

