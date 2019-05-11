Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Roller. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Lou Moore Roller, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Harbor Chase in Rock Hill.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jane Summey-Mullinex officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Newman, IL.



Born in Arcola, IL, Mrs. Roller was the daughter of the late Earl Moore and the late Verna Taylor Moore. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert E. "Bob" Moore, Russ Moore and Richard "Bud" Moore; her sisters, Ruth Romine, Dorothea Oye, Cordelia Russell and Lillian Sanderson; and her brother-in-law, J. Wilbur Roller.



She earned her BA in Education from Eastern Illinois University and her Masters in Teacher Administration from UNCC. She was a PE teacher in the Illinois schools when she first graduated then became Director of Christian Education at the Belmont Park UMC, the University City UMC, the Dilworth UMC and the Blair Road UMC. She was an ordained deaconess and District President of UM Women. She also enjoyed bowling, playing golf and tennis, reading and traveling. Above all other interests were her immediate and extended family whom she cherished.



Surviving are her husband, Earl C. Roller; her son, Jeffery E. (Lisa) Roller; her daughter, Jill E. (Craig) Bigham; her grandchildren, Megan E. G. (Marcus) Henderson, Samantha J. Roller, Kayla M. Bigham and Bradley M. Roller; her great-grandson, Arthur R. Henderson; her sisters-in-law, Myrna Moore, Margaret Moore and Nancy (Larry) Hill; and her brother-in-law, Robert Roller.



There will be a reception immediately following the service at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Roller's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731 or to Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

