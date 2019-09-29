Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise (Armstrong) Brafford. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Armstrong Brafford passed away at her home in Charlotte on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Gaston County on December 11, 1933, the daughter of Marvin R and Geneva Mecimore Armstrong, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin R Armstrong, Jr. She is survived by her son, Doug Brafford; her daughter, Christi Brafford; her grandson, Kevin Brafford; and her granddaughter, Meredith Brafford Towle and her husband, Frank. She is also survived by three great grandchildren Westlyn, Blakely and Evan Brafford Towle. A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Brafford will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3413 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church or Gastonia Police Foundation, PO Box 336, Gastonia, NC 28053.

