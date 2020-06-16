Mary Louise Cobb
1937 - 2020
Mary Louise Treadaway Cobb (Louise) of Mint Hill, NC passed away unexpectedly at Novant Mint Hill Medical Center June 12, 2020.

Louise was born in Charlotte, NC on December 14, 1937 and attended Central High School. She married her beloved husband, John E. Cobb, Sr. on February 22, 1958. Family and friends were her passion.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Cobb, her parents, and brothers and sisters, Richard (Ham) Treadaway Ken Treadaway, James Maye, Jonnie Robertson, Violet Starnes and Rose Lane.

Louise is survived by her devoted husband John Cobb, Sr. and children John Cobb, Jr. (wife Shevawn) and Tasha Cobb and by grandchildren, Kalhea Simpson, Naima Simpson and Ashton Espinoza and brother, Tony Treadaway and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held for Louise on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Clear Creek Baptist Church at 2 p.m. at 9015 Ferguson Road, Charlotte, NC 28227. Family and friends will be received at this time.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Salvation Army that

was an iatrical part of her childhood.

Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
