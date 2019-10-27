Mrs. Mary Lou Lucas, 92, of Charlotte, NC, passed away October 13, 2019 after a brief period of declining health with her children by her side.
She was born on October 12, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Leo Joseph Molloy and Katharine Linthicum Warfield Molloy. After graduating from Manhattanville College, she joined her parents in Charlotte, NC. It was here that she met the love of her life, David Michael Lucas. They married in 1951 and were happily together for 59 years until his passing in 2010.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Francis Lucas; and her brother, Davies Warfield Molloy.
She is survived by her children: Katharine A. Monk (Randy), John M. Lucas, Thomas P. Lucas (Cindy), Matthew J. Lucas, Nancy R. Bowling, (Buz), Jean E. Daniels (Lee), Mary Susan Lucas (Doug); 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 2pm at the home of her son Thom, 6245 Park South Drive.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Mrs. Lucas' name to Holy Angels of Belmont.
A complete obituary is available and online condolences may be made at www.throbertson.com.
