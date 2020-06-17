Mary Louise Misenheimer, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence. Mary's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Firestone Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com. Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.