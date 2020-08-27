1/1
Mary Louise Williams Mason
Mary Louise Williams Mason died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Charlotte NC. Mary Lou was born May 15, 1936 in Selma, AL, the daughter of Joe Ballenger and Louise Boggs Williams. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Joe Ballenger Williams, Jr. and her husband, Ernest E. Mason, Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Jane Williams Mason, of Columbia SC, a son Ernie Mason III, and his wife, Blair Benton of Sarasota FL, grandchildren, Mason Smith and his wife, Stefanie, of Anderson, SC, Mary Catherine Navarro and her husband, Jay, of Greenville, SC, Madison Mason, of Washington, D.C., and Benton Mason, of Columbia, SC, a great granddaughter, Abigail Smith, a great grandson, Smith Navarro, and a number of dear cousins.

Mary Lou was raised in Atlanta, GA. She attended Henry Grady High School and the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was a long-time member of Sardis Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and an Elder, and a Sunday school teacher. She was the recipient of a Honorary Life Membership Award from the Presbyterian Women of the Church.

She worked for a number of years as a Paralegal in Estates and Taxes for several law firms in Charlotte.

Interment will be at Sardis' Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sardis Presbyterian Church, Columbarium Fund, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
