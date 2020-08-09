Mary Lu Lander, 79, died peacefully on August 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was under the loving care of staff at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC.
Mary Lu is pre-deceased by her parents William Samuel Lander and Buna Lineberger Lander, her brother William Samuel Lander, Jr. and sisters Barbara Lander Willis and Harriet Lander Baucom.
She is survived by her nieces Susan Fowler and Ann Keever and nephews Jeff Lander, Jim Willis and Buddy Baucom (wife Vickie).
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
