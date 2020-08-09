1/1
Mary Lu Lander
Mary Lu Lander, 79, died peacefully on August 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was under the loving care of staff at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC.

Mary Lu is pre-deceased by her parents William Samuel Lander and Buna Lineberger Lander, her brother William Samuel Lander, Jr. and sisters Barbara Lander Willis and Harriet Lander Baucom.

She is survived by her nieces Susan Fowler and Ann Keever and nephews Jeff Lander, Jim Willis and Buddy Baucom (wife Vickie).

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
