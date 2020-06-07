Mary Margaret Johnson Netzel passed away peacefully in her home on June 5, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family and the prayers of so many. She was born in Mason City, IA on February 12, 1949 to Richard and Dorothy Johnson, and grew up on her family's farm near Rockwell, IA.
Mary graduated from high school in Rockwell, IA and attended The University of Iowa, where she became a member of the university's Scottish Highlanders. Mary had very fond memories of the opportunity to play as a drummer, performing at Iowa Hawkeye football games and traveling with the band extensively throughout Europe.
After graduating from The University of Iowa with a degree in English Literature and marrying Jim in 1970, Mary had a strong calling to serve others and became an educator for children with special needs. She was gifted at empowering children and changed the lives of so many of her students and their families. Outside of the classroom, Mary delighted in volunteering at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, which she and Jim helped establish. She especially treasured bringing the classroom into the shelter to help her students learn additional lessons about reading, kindness and volunteerism.
Mary and Jim loved galloping through life together and spent many years living in Virginia and then Delaware where Emily was born. The family moved to Charlotte in 1980, where they were immediately embraced by the kindness of new neighbors who became a close community of lifetime friends.
Mary was also an accomplished pianist and played competitive tennis for many years. She had a lifelong love for horses, books and classical music, but time spent with family and friends brought her the most joy. She was a loyal and true friend, always willing to leave the side door open for those in need of support, laughter and friendship. Her courage, grace, determination and fiery wit will be forever remembered.
The family will be endlessly grateful for the compassionate and exceptional care of Mary's team of doctors and nurses from Oncology Specialists of Charlotte, Southeast Radiation Oncology Group and Presbyterian Homecare-Hospice.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James Michael Netzel; mother, Dorothy Benn Johnson; daughter, Emily Netzel Reidenouer (Jonathan); and brother, James Richard Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard John Johnson.
A private memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held with family this summer at Mount Vernon Cemetery, which overlooks the Walch Wildlife Preserve in Cerro Gordo County, IA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts honoring Mary go to American Heart Association, Novant Health Hospice or Safe Alliance.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.