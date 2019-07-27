Mary Mattison (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Calvary Baptist Church
Obituary
Mrs. Mary Mattison, age 82 of Charlotte, NC passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Huntersville Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at Second Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and service will follow at 12: 00 PM. Interment will be at York Memorial Park.

Mrs. Mattison is preceded in death by her husband, Saylor Lee Mattison, Jr., sister Allene Davis, and brother Walter Davis. She is survived by sons Ronald L. Mattison, Sr., (Pertricia), Michael Mattison, daughter Pamela Mattison Cantey, grandsons R.J. Mattison and Cameron Mattison, and granddaughter Christina Cantey and a host of relatives and friends.

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 27, 2019
