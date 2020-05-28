Mary (Butler) Maxwell
Mrs. Mary Butler Maxwell, of Charlotte passed away on May 20, 2020 at her residence. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 following with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Dr. Leonzo D. Lynch officiating. On Thursday, May 28, 2020 visitation from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Grier Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Northlake Cemetery, Huntersville. Mary retired from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools as a School Administrator. Memorials sent to: Building Fund - Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2020 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC

28269. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.
