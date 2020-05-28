Mrs. Mary Butler Maxwell, of Charlotte passed away on May 20, 2020 at her residence. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 following with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Dr. Leonzo D. Lynch officiating. On Thursday, May 28, 2020 visitation from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Grier Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Northlake Cemetery, Huntersville. Mary retired from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools as a School Administrator. Memorials sent to: Building Fund - Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2020 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC



28269. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.



