Mary McCormick Robinson passed away July 19, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. She was born April 4, 1928 in North Carolina. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde; parents, Oscar and Ada McCormick and siblings, Elsie, Lillie, Doris, Jean, Margie, and Sammy. Mary is survived by children, Sandra (Davy) Crockett of Fort Myers, FL; Pam (Randy) Reese of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren, Casey (Chad) Burtch of Key West, FL, Jon (Leanna) Crockett of Clemmons, NC; Richard (Heather) Cashwell of Indian Trail, NC; Lindsay and Trey Reese, of Wake Forest, NC; great grandchildren, Raelynn, Collins, Alyssa, and Wyatt; sister-in-law, Mary Vuncannon of Ellerbe, NC. Celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sharon Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 6411 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 or Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 11, 2019