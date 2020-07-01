Mary Mock Houser
1928 - 2020
Mary Mock Houser is today in the presence of the Lord. Born on February 27, 1928, she was the beloved wife of the late Joe Neill Houser. Predeceased by her parents, Roy Lee and Ruthie Mock and sisters Elizabeth Herring, Delores Hood and Rose Waugh, she is survived by Juanita Harris and Willie Daniels. Survivors are son, Dan and wife Ruthy and daughter Robin and husband Bradley Tolbert, grandson Daniel and wife Taylor and two great-granddaughters, Avery and Olivia. Her "eldest daughters" Pam Rogers and Kathy Godley are left to grieve their other Mother.

A stalwart member of Gilead ARP Church, she held every office in the Women's Ministry, was a master Bible teacher and sang beautifully in the choir.

Mary will be remembered for the extraordinary wedding and special occasion cakes. Mary also served her church for 40 years by baking the communion bread. A Godly and holy woman, she was a servant to all. We are blessed to have known and loved this gracious Christian and give God all the glory.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor her memory, the Gilead Women's Ministry was her passion. Donations may be sent to 15303 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.James Funeral Home is serving the Houser Family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
