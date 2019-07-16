Mary Myrtle Freeman (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Myrtle Freeman.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC
28227
(704)-545-4864
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Freeman joined her husband, Earl, in paradise to be with her Lord and Saviour, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

A celebration service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 11:00 am, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. Her body will lie in state at 10:00 am. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Cavalry Church of the Nazarene, 4000 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details