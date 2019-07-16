Mrs. Freeman joined her husband, Earl, in paradise to be with her Lord and Saviour, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
A celebration service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 11:00 am, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. Her body will lie in state at 10:00 am. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Cavalry Church of the Nazarene, 4000 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 16, 2019