Mary Laura Paddock "Polly" PITTSBORO - Mary Laura "Polly" Paddock, 71, died April 10, 2020, at her home in Pittsboro, NC. A resident of Charlotte for over 50 years, Polly was a devoted mother and grandmother, and was well known in the area for a career of nearly 40 years at the Charlotte Observer. A celebrated journalist, diehard progressive, avid baker and a doting Nana and Abuela to her grandchildren, Polly made the world a brighter place for her family and her community. Born in West Palm Beach, FL to Fred and Dorothy Paddock, Polly graduated from Leesburg High School in Leesburg, FL in 1966. Her life in Charlotte began that fall when she was accepted at Queens College, where she received her degree in English in 1970. Joining the Observer that year as a newsroom clerk, Polly embarked upon a journalism career that would eventually include reporting on tumultuous years of school desegregation in Charlotte and other cities, Washington correspondent during the Watergate scandal, a long stint as the paper's local columnist, and many years as book editor. Throughout her life Polly took a keen interest in politics and community affairs as a journalist and as an exemplary citizen. She was a steadfast member of several Episcopal congregations, and was proud of over 27 years of sobriety and active support of others through AA. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and a loyal network of lifelong friends from her high school days. Polly was a voracious reader with an enormous book collection, a lover of music whose tastes spanned from The Beatles to Bob Dylan to Soul and R&B, and a cutthroat Scrabble player who never lost her competitive fire. Polly was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Laura Maschal of Charlotte. She is survived by her son Ben Maschal and daughter-in-law Marianne of Chapel Hill and daughter-in-law Lacey Williams of Charlotte. Also, grandchildren Teddy, Olin and Alma Maschal of Chapel Hill; Armando, Valeria, Maria, Sandra and Leslie Cruz-Martinez of Charlotte and Esmond Williams of Charlotte. Also, sisters Eleanor Thomson (James Smith) of Winchester, VA and Dolly Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, and brother Cliff Paddock (Beverly) of Jamestown, NC.; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union or to Loaves and Fishes, 648 Griffith Rd., Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28217.

