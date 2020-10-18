Mary Salem Gregory Paramore INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Mary Salem Gregory Paramore died suddenly of an undetected rare heart condition on October 7, 2020. Salem was born in Spartanburg, SC on June 24, 1987, to Mary Dashiell Gregory and Fletcher Harrison Gregory, III and grew up in Charlotte, NC. Her grandparents, Vivian and Dick Dashiell and Mary Louise and Fletcher Harrison Gregory, Jr. predeceased her. Her husband, Alan Michael Paramore; her parents, Fletcher and Mary Gregory; her brother, Fletcher Harrison Gregory, IV; and her husband's parents, Tim Paramore and Tammy Goodman, survive her. She graduated from Charlotte Latin School in 2006, UNC-Chapel Hill, with a double major in Psychology and Spanish, in 2010, and received her MSW from Columbia University Graduate School of Social Work in 2013. Salem and Alan were married on August 21, 2020, in Sheridan, Indiana. She devoted her life to helping others and spent her entire career in social work. Upon graduation from UNC, she spent a year in Spain teaching English and traveling. She then moved to New York City where she became involved in several organizations serving at-risk youth. After receiving her MSW, she became a bilingual social worker in Manhattan for the Children's Aid Society. Subsequently, she was a program manager for Wediko Children's Services, where she managed teams of counselors setting up school programs for at-risk middle school students in the Bronx. She and Alan moved to Indianapolis in 2019, where she became a licensed clinician in social work for Eskenazi Health, helping individuals struggling with opioid addiction. She also was a telehealth therapist for patients with a variety of mental health conditions. Salem possessed a joyous spirit, a ready smile and a contagious laugh. She believed all members of the human family deserved special care, compassion and kindness. Seeking to always live in the present, she had an uncanny way of making people feel better about themselves. She pushed herself into difficult and challenging situations and adventures. She was naturally and deeply spiritualso fitting her name, Salem-- which is derived from the Hebrew "shalom" or "peace". Peace was ever abundant in her countenance. A memorial service was held at Six Points Church in Sheridan, Indiana on October 13, and a private memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte on October 24. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the following organizations to further the causes Salem spent her life supporting: Sandra Eskanazi Mental Health Center at www.EskenaziHealthFoundation.org/donate
or The Christ Church Charlotte Outreach Fund at www.christchurchcharlotte.org/giving/
.