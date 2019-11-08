Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pat McGivney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Pat McGivney died on November 3, 2019, the way she lived each day: surrounded by family. Surviving her are her husband, James; her children, Jim (wife Jennifer), Daniel (wife Jeannine, daughter Jane), and Moira (husband Anthony, children Sydney and Henry); her siblings, Barbara Schuman and Kurt Schultz; and a large extended family. She's predeceased by her parents, Henry and Eileen Schultz, and her brother, Michael.



Mary Pat lived in Cornelius, but she always called Chicago home. Mary Pat grew up on the northside, the daughter of Henry, a decorated World War II Marine, and Eileen, a WWII matchbook model and proud Irish colleen. When Mary Pat was 19, a night out with a fake ID became proof that sometimes, crime pays. The ID was her sister's-and her ticket into a nightclub-where she met a charming southsider named Jim McGivney. Four years later, her last name became McGivney, too. Soon, three little ones completed their family. Mary Pat raised her family amid the music of the sixties, the scent of freshly baked zucchini bread, and the ever-present sound of laughter.



Above all, Mary Pat loved her husband and children, and she reminded them daily through word and action. She adored her grandchildren, and God help the person who waited for a turn to hold her grandbabies. She was never done holding them.



Mary Pat requested that no one make a fuss about her death, a request her family respectfully declines. A service will be held on November 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends beginning there at 12:30 p.m at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, N.C. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys For Tots, the DEA Survivors' Benefit Fund, or the DEA Educational Foundation.You can also honor Mary Pat by hosting family and friends for dinner, telling old stories, and raising a glass to our beloved wife, mom, sister, cousin, and friend.



