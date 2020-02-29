Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Peck Hyatt. View Sign Service Information Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail 4431 Old Monroe Rd. Indian Trail , NC 28079 (704)-821-2960 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Margaret Peck Hyatt, 84, of Charlotte, NC entered in to her heavenly home on February 25, 2020 at Northeast Hospital in Concord, NC. Mary was born April 6, 1935 in Fulton County,PA to father Harry Chester Peck and mother Eleanore Robinson Peck.



She married the love of her life David Hyatt in Orleans, France on August 20, 1956. She joined Women's Army Corps in 1954 were she was a drill sergeant and she also served in the Korean Conflict in 1955. Throughout her life-time Mary held many roles; she was a home maker, a beautician, CEO of Carolina Novelty MFG Company, she was a member at the Auxiliary of Mint Hill Post 4059. She moved to Mint Hill in 1956 and has been a resident ever since. Mary had many adventures with her husband David and she loved to square dance with him with the Merry Mints club. She and her husband also ran a fishing business from 1989-2016. She will be forever lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, mawmaw, and great grandma who especially enjoyed time with her family. She loved to be with her many brothers and sisters also. She enjoyed traveling, the farm and spending time at her lake house with family and friends. She was a member of Philadelphia Presbyterian church of Mint hill. She attended Golden Acres Baptist Church. Mary and her great granddaughter had a special bond that couldn't be broken. She will be missed by so many friends and family. She left a legacy of love behind.



Mary is survived by son and daughter Jeffery Chester Hyatt, Beverly Rushing,(Mike); Grandkids; Aaron David Hyatt, Leah Hyatt Jordan (Billy), Nicole Rushing, Evan Rushing, Great-grandchild Kinsley Jordan and special grandchildren Caleb Jehn, Clay Bigham, Isaac White. She is survived by 6 brothers, and 5 sisters. William Peck, (TN) (Patsy Sanders,(PA) Donald Peck(PA), Marie Bard,(VA)Linda Hess (PA),Deborah Heckman (PA) Robert Peck, (PA) Gary Peck(PA) , Neil Peck(PA) Richard Peck,(PA) and many nieces, nephews .



Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, James David Hyatt, her parents-Harry Peck, Eleanore Peck; brothers and sisters- Harold Junior Peck, Dorothy Rosella Keefer, James Russell Peck.



The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home- Indian Trial Chapel. A memorial service will be held March 2, 2020 at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church-Mint Hill; 11501 Bain School Rd Mint Hill, NC 28227. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM with services beginning at 11:00AM. A graveside memorial service will be held at Sunset Cemetery following church services.



A special thank you to all the staff at Morningside Assisted Living-Concord for taking such special care of Mary.



Memorials can be made to Golden Acres Baptist Church, 17820 Lawyers Rd Stallings, NC 28104, mailing address P.O. Box 128 Indian Trail NC 28079 and Philadelphia Presbyterian Church of Mint Hill.

Mary Margaret Peck Hyatt, 84, of Charlotte, NC entered in to her heavenly home on February 25, 2020 at Northeast Hospital in Concord, NC. Mary was born April 6, 1935 in Fulton County,PA to father Harry Chester Peck and mother Eleanore Robinson Peck.She married the love of her life David Hyatt in Orleans, France on August 20, 1956. She joined Women's Army Corps in 1954 were she was a drill sergeant and she also served in the Korean Conflict in 1955. Throughout her life-time Mary held many roles; she was a home maker, a beautician, CEO of Carolina Novelty MFG Company, she was a member at the Auxiliary of Mint Hill Post 4059. She moved to Mint Hill in 1956 and has been a resident ever since. Mary had many adventures with her husband David and she loved to square dance with him with the Merry Mints club. She and her husband also ran a fishing business from 1989-2016. She will be forever lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, mawmaw, and great grandma who especially enjoyed time with her family. She loved to be with her many brothers and sisters also. She enjoyed traveling, the farm and spending time at her lake house with family and friends. She was a member of Philadelphia Presbyterian church of Mint hill. She attended Golden Acres Baptist Church. Mary and her great granddaughter had a special bond that couldn't be broken. She will be missed by so many friends and family. She left a legacy of love behind.Mary is survived by son and daughter Jeffery Chester Hyatt, Beverly Rushing,(Mike); Grandkids; Aaron David Hyatt, Leah Hyatt Jordan (Billy), Nicole Rushing, Evan Rushing, Great-grandchild Kinsley Jordan and special grandchildren Caleb Jehn, Clay Bigham, Isaac White. She is survived by 6 brothers, and 5 sisters. William Peck, (TN) (Patsy Sanders,(PA) Donald Peck(PA), Marie Bard,(VA)Linda Hess (PA),Deborah Heckman (PA) Robert Peck, (PA) Gary Peck(PA) , Neil Peck(PA) Richard Peck,(PA) and many nieces, nephews .Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, James David Hyatt, her parents-Harry Peck, Eleanore Peck; brothers and sisters- Harold Junior Peck, Dorothy Rosella Keefer, James Russell Peck.The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home- Indian Trial Chapel. A memorial service will be held March 2, 2020 at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church-Mint Hill; 11501 Bain School Rd Mint Hill, NC 28227. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM with services beginning at 11:00AM. A graveside memorial service will be held at Sunset Cemetery following church services.A special thank you to all the staff at Morningside Assisted Living-Concord for taking such special care of Mary.Memorials can be made to Golden Acres Baptist Church, 17820 Lawyers Rd Stallings, NC 28104, mailing address P.O. Box 128 Indian Trail NC 28079 and Philadelphia Presbyterian Church of Mint Hill. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.