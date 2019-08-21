Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rhykerd. View Sign Service Information National Cremation 5400 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-537-8414 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John Neumann Catholic Church 8451 Idlewild Rd. Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary D. Kirkpatrick Rhykerd (1932 2019) MATTHEWS - Mary Kirkpatrick Rhykerd, 86, of Matthews, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 16th, 2019. Mary was born on August 25th, 1932, in Lakeland, FL to the late Eldred and Naomi Kirkpatrick. She was a graduate of Lakeland High School and met her husband in Washington, DC where he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church since it was founded. Served as foster parent of 26 infants for Catholic Social Services for several years. Volunteered at Blumenthal Performing Arts, Ovens Auditorium, and Actor's Theatre of Charlotte. Survived by: Clarke Andrew (Andy) Rhykerd (son) of McKinney, TX, Heidi Segal (daughter) of New York, NY, Andi Rhykerd (granddaughter) of Hemby Bridge, NC, and Daniel Smith (grandson) of Philadelphia, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarke, son Kirk, two brothers, four sisters, and parents. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am Thursday, August 22nd, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte, NC 28227. Reception will follow in the Church Hall. Afterwards, graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Charlotte, NC 28227. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen of Charlotte in Mary's name.

Mary D. Kirkpatrick Rhykerd (1932 2019) MATTHEWS - Mary Kirkpatrick Rhykerd, 86, of Matthews, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 16th, 2019. Mary was born on August 25th, 1932, in Lakeland, FL to the late Eldred and Naomi Kirkpatrick. She was a graduate of Lakeland High School and met her husband in Washington, DC where he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church since it was founded. Served as foster parent of 26 infants for Catholic Social Services for several years. Volunteered at Blumenthal Performing Arts, Ovens Auditorium, and Actor's Theatre of Charlotte. Survived by: Clarke Andrew (Andy) Rhykerd (son) of McKinney, TX, Heidi Segal (daughter) of New York, NY, Andi Rhykerd (granddaughter) of Hemby Bridge, NC, and Daniel Smith (grandson) of Philadelphia, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarke, son Kirk, two brothers, four sisters, and parents. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am Thursday, August 22nd, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte, NC 28227. Reception will follow in the Church Hall. Afterwards, graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Charlotte, NC 28227. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen of Charlotte in Mary's name. Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close