Mary S. Plowman, of Matthews, NC, entered heaven's gates early Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, following a brief stay at Lake Park Nursing. She was 97 years old.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm Saturday, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, September 8, at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church with The Rev. Dr. Buddy Pigg, Mr. Ernie Lambert and The Rev. Bruce Pope officiating. Interment will follow in Ritch Cemetery in Hemby Bridge.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 2817 Mt. Harmony Church Road, Matthews, NC 28105 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
The family offer their sincere appreciation to the staff at Lake Park and Hospice for their
loving care.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 6, 2019