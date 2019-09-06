Mary S. Plowman (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC
28227
(704)-545-4864
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Harmony Baptist Church
Obituary
Mary S. Plowman, of Matthews, NC, entered heaven's gates early Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, following a brief stay at Lake Park Nursing. She was 97 years old.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm Saturday, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, September 8, at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church with The Rev. Dr. Buddy Pigg, Mr. Ernie Lambert and The Rev. Bruce Pope officiating. Interment will follow in Ritch Cemetery in Hemby Bridge.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 2817 Mt. Harmony Church Road, Matthews, NC 28105 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.

The family offer their sincere appreciation to the staff at Lake Park and Hospice for their

loving care.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
