Mary Termini, 94, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip Termini. She is survived by four nephews, John Shaffrey (Nancy) of Clifton, Va., Paul Shaffrey (Deb) of St. Augustine, Fla., Don Shaffrey of York, Pa., Ken Shaffrey (Teresa) of Baltimore, Md.; a niece, Mary Brady (Matt) of Alexandria, Va.; eight great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great nephews. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for more than 40 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210, on Saturday October 12, at 11 am, with a reception to immediately follow. A private interment will take place at a later date in Ogdensburg, N.Y.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 28, 2019