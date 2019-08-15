Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Michaux) Stewart. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Service 502 1St Ave S Conover , NC 28613 (828)-465-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Michaux Stewart, 78, of Sherrills Ford passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence.



She was born March 2, 1941 in Lincoln County to the late William and Marguerite Wehunt Michaux. Mary was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church in Vale. She graduated from Presbyterian School of Nursing and worked for Presbyterian Hospital. Those left to cherish her memory are; Husband of 46 years: Ralph Bernard Stewart, Jr. of the home, Son: Ralph B. Stewart III of Charlotte, Daughters: Lynn McCurry and husband Mike of Sherrills Ford, Martha Middleton and husband Mark of North Pole, AK, Brother: Richard (Dick) Michaux and wife Joannie of Stafford, VA, Sister: Janet Rudisill and husband Ben of Gastonia.



A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church in Vale. Rev. Dale Pederson will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 261 Cedar Grove Church Rd., Vale, NC 28168



The Stewart family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover.

