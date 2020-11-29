Mary Stuart Nye Townsend

February 15, 1938 - November 27, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Mary Stuart Townsend, 82 of Charlotte, passed away in the early morning after Thanksgiving. She was born February 15th, 1938 in Mullins, SC, daughter of George L & Eileen Nye. Mary Stuart grew up in Mullins, the daughter of a pharmacist, and quickly flourished in school and her community. At the age of 18, she was awarded Miss Tobacco Leaf at the annual Golden Leaf Festival in Mullins. It was there she caught the eye of a young Ex-Marine who chaired that same festival and they fell in love. Mary Stuart soon married Joe Townsend and they quickly made a home and family in Charlotte. Mary Stuart worked for over 50 years to help support her family and meet new friends. Stints at Faul & Crymes, Jesse Brown's, Tod's Flowers, Allen Tate and Blackhawk Hardware made her a pillar within the Charlotte community. Mary Stuart had a quick wit, passion for college football (Alabama & UNC) and deep love for her family. The Blackhawk team crowned her "Queen Mary" in which she cherished her title up until her passing. Ms. Mary could be stubborn as a mule, dedicated to her work and well known for her baking skills (cheese straws). She drove one of Charlotte's clunkiest cars with a sticker of Bear Bryant's hat on the bumper.... classic Mary.

Mary Stuart was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack L. Nye of Mullins, husband, Joe Todd and daughter in law, Angela Deaton Townsend. Survivors include her two sons, Joseph Lanneau Townsend (grand-daughter Virginia, grand-son Jack) and son Howard Stuart Todd Townsend (wife Wanda and grand-sons Luke, Parker & Peyton). She is also survived by her dear cousin Cynthia Johnson (daughter Katherine) of Raleigh and Niece Jackie Nye Paterno of Mullins, SC.

Services for Mary Stuart will be private due to Covid with hopes of a public celebration in the near future. Condolences can be sent to Todd & Wanda Townsend at 321 Robmont Road, Charlotte, NC 28270.

Our family wish to extend a sincere thank you to the Blackhawk Hardware community for your unwavering love for Ms. Mary. You touched our hearts like you do all of Charlotte. Mary Stuart will be missed, she was indeed.... a very special lady.





