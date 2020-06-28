Mary Sue Goforth Thomas, age 68 of Charlotte, died peacefully on June 23, 2020 after a short illness. Mary Sue was born August 6, 1951 to William "Tootsie" Jackson Goforth and Margaret "Bootsie" McWilliams Goforth.
She graduated from Myers Park High School in 1969, St. Mary's College in 1971, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from UNC Charlotte in 1973. For 44 years Mary Sue was married to Charles "Charlie" Lewis Clark Thomas. She worked in the Microbiology Department at Presbyterian Hospital and for the American Red Cross before retiring to become a full-time homemaker, and to be a loving mother to her son William "Bill" Cansler Thomas.
Mary Sue was a life-long member of Myers Park United Methodist Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She and Charlie were members of the Genesis Sunday School class. Among other things she enjoyed flower arranging.
Mary Sue was an unusually thoughtful and kind person. She had a disarming sense of humor, and she was always humble. She was quite dedicated to the things in life that were important to her.
Mary Sue is survived by her husband Charlie, her son Bill and partner Shai Muse, her sister Gail Goforth and husband Ward Simmons, and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
A private celebration of Mary Sue's life will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Park United Methodist Church, or Loaves and Fishes.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.