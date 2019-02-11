Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sue Layman. View Sign

Mary Sue Layman, 82, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Born in Charlotte, NC on June 13, 1936, she is the daughter of the late Adam Myers Cadieu and May Alice Look.



Mrs. Layman was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Huntersville, the Episcopal Church Women, the Eastern Star and the Tech High Lunch Bunch. She retired as a secretary for US Customs Service and Marine One Pilots.



Preceding her in death was her husband, George Robert 'Bob' Layman.



Survivors include her children, Robert Layman (Olga), Lori Layman Owen (Mark), and Joseph Layman; 5 grandchildren, Dustin Layman, Kasey Herron, Brianna Owen, Dallas Owen and Katrina Cooprider and a great granddaughter, Jersey Harris.



Friends may visit Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212 from 6 to 8 pm.



Funeral services are planned for 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Galilee Center (former St. Andrews Episcopal Church), 3601 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205. Burial will be in Sharon Memorial Park.



Donations in memory of Mary Sue Layman may be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.



Online condolences may be made at

Mary Sue Layman, 82, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.Born in Charlotte, NC on June 13, 1936, she is the daughter of the late Adam Myers Cadieu and May Alice Look.Mrs. Layman was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Huntersville, the Episcopal Church Women, the Eastern Star and the Tech High Lunch Bunch. She retired as a secretary for US Customs Service and Marine One Pilots.Preceding her in death was her husband, George Robert 'Bob' Layman.Survivors include her children, Robert Layman (Olga), Lori Layman Owen (Mark), and Joseph Layman; 5 grandchildren, Dustin Layman, Kasey Herron, Brianna Owen, Dallas Owen and Katrina Cooprider and a great granddaughter, Jersey Harris.Friends may visit Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212 from 6 to 8 pm.Funeral services are planned for 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Galilee Center (former St. Andrews Episcopal Church), 3601 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205. Burial will be in Sharon Memorial Park.Donations in memory of Mary Sue Layman may be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close