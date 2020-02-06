Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Eppie" (Eppes) Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Eppes "Eppie" Turner, Mrs. Remus S. Turner, died peacefully at Well-Spring Retirement Community on February 3, 2020, at the age of 98. Following a private burial in the graveyard, a Celebration of Life, after the Manner of Friends, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. A reception will follow the service.



Eppie was born June 30, 1921 and grew up in Annapolis, MD, where her father was a Professor at the US Naval Academy. Now deceased are her husband "Chum", of 72 years, her mother, father, two sisters, two brothers, and granddaughter-in-law, Courtney Turner.



Eppie is survived by her four children and their spouses: Dr. Remus S. "Ret" Turner and Diane M. Turner of Charlotte, Janet Turner Barrows and Bob Barrows of Santa Rosa, CA, Judge Joseph E. "Joe/Jody" Turner and Paula Scott Turner, and Paul Alan Turner and Robin Turner, all of Greensboro. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, their spouses and children: Paige Barrows Fromm and Mark Fromm and Benjamin Turner and Adam Klaus of San Francisco, CA; Adam Turner and brother Ryan Turner of Seattle, WA; Christine Turner Blackwell and Shelton Blackwell of Charlotte, NC; Brad Turner of Greenville, SC; David Turner and Jackie Turner and Sarah Turner Bell and Logan Bell, all of Greensboro, NC. There are three great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters (with a fourth on the way) and many nieces and nephews spread all over the US.



After graduating from Annapolis High School in 1938, Eppie enrolled at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, at Greensboro. She had never seen the college nor knew anyone attending it. She rode the train alone from Washington, DC to Greensboro and "fell in love with 'WC' from the moment I stepped foot on campus." She developed many life-long friends and greatly enjoyed their 75th Reunion and other visits over the years. After serving as Student Body President, visiting Eleanor Roosevelt at the White House and then welcoming her to Greensboro and WC, Eppie graduated in 1942. She immediately moved to Richmond, VA where her "husband to be" was in the Dental School of the Medical College of Virginia. Eppie held several jobs there, her favorite being a first grade teacher in a private school for boys.



Eppie and Chum were married March 21, 1943, in Annapolis, and moved to Jacksonville, FL, where Chum was stationed by the US Navy. Upon the end of World War II, they moved to Greensboro, NC with their infant son, Ret. In a steady progression, three more children, Janet, Jody and Paul were born. Eppie and Chum loved calling Greensboro home and raising their four children in Greensboro. When the older two children were in college, the third was in high school, and the youngest was in junior high school, Eppie returned to UNC-G where she earned her Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance in 1969. She then began her ten-year career as a Senior High School Guidance Counselor, first at Ben L. Smith High School, and then at James B. Dudley High School during the first year of full integration in the Greensboro schools. One year she was selected by the yearbook as Teacher of the Year.



Eppie loved swimming and tennis, which she played well into her 80's. She and Chum went from being "Goldwater Republicans" to being "Obama Democrats" in their political life. During the Reagan years, the 1980's, they seriously pursued the goal of World Peace through Creative Initiative/Beyond War Foundation, leading numerous groups of local citizens through programs in their home and attending workshops and meetings throughout NC and the US. It was after those endeavors that they found the Society of Friends as a worship center. They were active in the New Garden Meeting until their disabilities limited their activity. Eppie particularly enjoyed being a kindergarten-age church-school teacher.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all the staff and caregivers of Well-Spring for their wonderful help, care and concern during the entirety of Eppie's living there and to the caregivers of Hospice of Greensboro for their care at the end of her life. The children also extend their love and appreciation to all of Eppie's wonderful friends through the years. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to: The Eppie Turner Girl Scout Endowment Fund, established by the Girl Scout Troop she led for 10 years, at Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, 8818 W. Market St., Colfax, NC 27235; Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., where she was a Volunteer Visitor for 22 years; New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Rd., where she was a Member for the last 19 years; and Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well Spring Dr., Greensboro, NC 27410 where she has resided the last 7 years.



The family appreciates all the condolences and warm wishes and prayers from friends and family. Eppie was a remarkable woman and had a full and happy life. As matriarch of the family for 77 years, she was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

