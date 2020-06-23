Mary Turner "Bethie" Shaia
1927 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Turner Shaia aka "Bethie" went to meet with Jesus on June 19, 2020.

Born in October, 1927 to William V. and Blanche Haynes McDonough. She was one of eleven children and the last surviving member of her generation.

Bethie had an unwavering staunch faith in the Lord, which sustained her to the end of her earthly life.

She is survived by two sons; Dan, Jeff and their spouses, three grandsons, six great grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Bethie.

Viewing will be at 10 am Thursday in the Narthex at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 followed by an 11 am funeral Mass. Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.

The family would like to thank Lisa and Carol for the friendship and care they have provided Beth over the years.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
