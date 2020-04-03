Mary Virginia Buckley Federal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Virginia Buckley Federal.
Service Information
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC
28205
(704)-567-1500
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Virginia Buckley Federal, 103, widow of R. Keegan Federal, died at home on March 29, 2020. A private burial service was held by the family, and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations to Holy Angels of Belmont, NC are requested.

Survivors include R. Keegan Federal, Jr. (Rebecca) of St. Marys, GA; and George Michael Federal; Ann Stewart Federal; Mary Virginia "Molly" Federal; Joseph Lennox "Lenny" Federal (Jill); Kathleen F. Finnigan (Barry); Marian F. Phillips (Steve); Joan F. Keane (Pat); and Mark Buckley Federal (Shelley), all of Charlotte; and a host of grandchildren and great-grands.

For a full obituary please see www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.