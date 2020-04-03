Mary Virginia Buckley Federal, 103, widow of R. Keegan Federal, died at home on March 29, 2020. A private burial service was held by the family, and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations to Holy Angels of Belmont, NC are requested.
Survivors include R. Keegan Federal, Jr. (Rebecca) of St. Marys, GA; and George Michael Federal; Ann Stewart Federal; Mary Virginia "Molly" Federal; Joseph Lennox "Lenny" Federal (Jill); Kathleen F. Finnigan (Barry); Marian F. Phillips (Steve); Joan F. Keane (Pat); and Mark Buckley Federal (Shelley), all of Charlotte; and a host of grandchildren and great-grands.
For a full obituary please see www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2020