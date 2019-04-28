Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Waterstradt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Jane Wilson Waterstradt CHARLOTTE - Mary Jane Wilson Waterstradt died October 18, 2015. Born January 25, 1931, in Atlanta, GA, to Hazel Harrison, Mary was adopted by Louise Ray Wilson Robinson. In 1948, she married the late Lewis John Waterstradt of Detroit. Mary dedicated her life to acquiring and sharing knowledge. After earning her GED, she earned a Secretarial Science degree from CPCC; she also earned her broker's license. For 15 years, Mary taught Math 9500 at CPCC. She was dedicated to her students' success, helping them achieve goals and self-confidence. Mary worked over 30 years as Charlotte Observer newsroom support staff. Her coworkers valued her skills and enthusiasm when relating to the public calling in news tips or seeking information. Mary also found purpose working for the rights of women, adoptees and birth mothers. She was an early member of NOW and a peer counselor for WomanReach. An adoptee and birth mother, Mary gave a dual perspective to adoption rights advocacy. She worked to change laws to allow open access to records, testifying before the NC Legislature. Birth mothers and adoptees praised Mary for her tireless efforts to reconnect families. Mary enjoyed the performing arts, singing with the Charlotte Choral Society performing with CPCC Drama and Charlotte Repertory Theater. Mary is survived by Mary Ann Waterstradt (New Orleans), Carol McKeown (Great Falls), Connie Haynes (Peachtree City), Mary Lou Cook (Columbia), six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Interment is 2pm, May 4, 2019, at Salem Cemetery, Winston-Salem. Memorials may be sent to The Charlotte Observer Summer Camp Fund, P.O. Box 37269, Charlotte, NC 28237-7269. Please visit Legacy.com to see the online obituary and guest book. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close