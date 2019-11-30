Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Williams Davis. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Williams Davis, age 92, passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Pineville on November 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was born in China Grove, North Carolina on 12/17/1926. Her family immigrated to North Carolina from Lebanon, and she lived most of her life in Concord. She was best known as the independent owner and operator of Taffy's Soda Shop for over 45 years, where she made the best hamburgers and hotdogs in town and was notorious for her chili pot. Mary loved to serve. She was very active at St. James Catholic Church, where she attended mass daily and participated in the Lady's Auxiliary. In addition, she was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Disabled American Veterans. She loved her family and friends and was happiest when she was preparing them a meal. She was never in one place very long but was known and loved by all. After suffering multiple strokes, she lived her last years at Charlotte Square Assisted Living and Pineville Rehabilitation and Living Center. Her Faith, strong work ethic, and desire to live helped her fight until the very end.



Mary was preceded in death by her son, Taffy John Davis of Charlotte, North Carolina; son-in-law Wayne Royal of Concord, North Carolina; granddaughter Ginger Dettmering of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; mother - Rosa Williams, father -James Williams, and brothers - Taffy Williams, Charlie Williams, and Tommy Williams, all from Concord, North Carolina.



She is survived by her daughter Rosa Davis Royal of Concord, North Carolina; daughter Karen Davis Charlton (Michael) of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter-in-law Beth Davis of Spruce Pine, North Carolina; granddaughter Kaylin Charlton of Nashville, Tennessee; granddaughter Tori Charlton of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson Adam Charlton of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson Shane Conner of Lexington, South Carolina; grandson Eddie Royal of Cornelius, North Carolina, and granddaughter Summer Royal Bryant of Newnan, Georgia.



A Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 at St. James Catholic Church, 139 Manor Avenue, Concord, North Carolina, 28025. A reception will follow the service for family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave, Concord, NC 28025 or to American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 51, 165 Wilshire Dr., Concord, NC 28025.



