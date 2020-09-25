Maryann "Mair" (Whisler) Cusack, 85, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at Bloomington Hospital in Bloomington, IN. She was born in Shirley, Indiana, on August 17th, 1935, to Edna Marie (Dean) and John Harold Whisler. Maryann has two brothers, John Dennis (Beverly) and Lawrence Dwight (Susan).
Maryann married George Bernard Cusack on September 15, 1956, and she has three childen; Tracy Ann Gatlin (Glenn) of Charlotte, NC, Brian Patrick Cusack (Nancy) of Boston, MA, and Samuel Tobin Cusack (Eve) of Bloomington, IN.
After earning her undergraduate degree in childhood education, Maryann taught at Park Road Elementary for 5 years in Charlotte, NC. She went back to school for a master's degree in Nutrition, and passed the exam to become a Registered Dietician. She worked as an RD in several hospitals and school systems, and was subsequently appointed as the state director of the North Carolina School Food Service Association. Throughout her life, she played the piano and organ, was the organist at St. Vincent's and St. Patrick's churches in Charlotte, and was an avid painter.
Maryann is much beloved by her family, including her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be an memorial service at a later date due to Covid-19.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
.