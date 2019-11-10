Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marysam "Boog" Atkinson. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

"Boog" Atkinson, age 64, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Levine Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. She was born and raised in Charlotte and graduated from Myers Park High School and then attended Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC.



Boog loved the beach, animals, puzzles and people. She was known for her own sweet iced tea and always had it with her in addition to the dog biscuits she always carried in her pockets to share with her four legged friends.



She openly shared her love, kindness, and assistance through gifts to others, supportive words and her mischievous grin. Her humor was present even during her off days, and it was evident to all who knew her that the more she liked someone, the more she would tease out a smile from others.



She walked through life with a fierce independence and later she persisted rolling though life taking the limits she had and finding a way to make the rough road she traveled a full and fun one. The world will be a sadder place without her but she can now find rest and peace.



She is predeceased by her father, Sammy Atkinson; and mother, Mary Anne Gold Atkinson; and her life partner of 23 years, Bettie Dibrell.



She is survived by her sister, Sassy Tugwell (Tug) of Debordieu, SC; and her two nephews, Chuck Dobson (Jennie) and Ben Dobson (Sarah) all of Charlotte.



She is also survived by her many longstanding friends who were like family to her, especially the family of friends at Toast on Park Road. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her as the truly caring soul she was.



Memorials can be made to the Bettie Dibrell Memorial Scholarship at CPCC and to Hospice.



A service to celebrate Boog's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Harry & Bryant's "Chapel in the Oaks," 500 Providence Road. The family will receive friends following the service.



