Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28107 (704)-332-7133

Matilda Herrera, 90, of Charlotte, NC passed away October 9, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. She was born September 5, 1929 in Cuenca, Ecuador and immigrated to the US in 1962 with a goal of furthering her education in fashion design. She settled in New York City, where she married Albert Herrera in 1964, who died on Feb. 8, 2000. They started a family in New York City but were lured to Charlotte, NC in 1976 by close friends and the opportunity to raise kids in a more family friendly environment.



Shortly after arriving in Charlotte she opened Matilda's Fashion Shop on Kings Drive, a custom-dressmaking and alterations business that served both women and men with made-to-measure, finely-tailored clothing for 30 years. The business moved to Elizabeth Avenue. where it continued to grow employing other talented seamstresses along the way. She continued to design everything from wedding dresses to custom drapes and baby clothes until her retirement in 2007. She belonged to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and volunteered with the sewing guild at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, cooking and walking in her neighborhood, and most of all she enjoyed serving others. She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Gulledge and husband Wade of Durham, and Elizabeth Schenk, and husband John of Hudson, NH.



Visitation will take place Sunday, Oct. 13 from 4-6pm at Harry & Bryant Company, 500 Providence Rd, with a short prayer service at 4pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am, Monday, Oct. 14 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 4207 Shamrock Dr. The church will be open from 10am to 10:45am for visitation with family. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery will follow Mass.



The family thanks Duke University Hospital for their excellent care, and her many friends and customers who filled her life with so much love and purpose.





Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 12, 2019

