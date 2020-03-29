Matthew John Donato PINEVILLE - Matthew John Donato, 56, passed away on March 9, 2020. Matthew was born in Glen Cove, NY on December 3, 1963. He resided in Pineville, NC with his dog Tupper. Raised in Millbrook, NY, Matt was the son of Natale and Winnifred Donato, loving brother of Patricia Donato Harrington, Robert Donato and Eugene Donato. He is also survived by his very close and dear friend, Dreama Rahimipour. Matt had fond memories of his childhood in Millbrook, swimming on the Millbrook swim team and playing frisbee with friends. Matthew loved the outdoors and his dogs, he had a great sense of humor and loved to talk politics, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

