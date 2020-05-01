Matthew Gregory Allen
1965 - 2020
Matthew Gregory Allen born September 18, 1965 in Portland, OR to Catherine Fowler Rowlands and John Paul Allen. He passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Matthew is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children, MacKenzie Jean and John "Jack" Warren Allen (Eugene, OR); mother, Cathy Rowlands (Melbourne, FL); Donald and John Fowler; sister Sarah (Allen) Potemkin; mother-in-law Patricia Harris; and Liz's family of IL.

Matt was passionate about bicycling. Matthew and Elizabeth were married June 29, 1985 and moved to OR. Matt was Product Manager, Connect and Manager Consultants, Psion Teklogix. Matt received his Bachelor's degree from PSU and Private Pilot's license. Matt was Product Manager, Honeywell. A member of YMCA, he enjoyed fitness, and cycling. Matt was Development Manager, Harris Corporation, Lynchburg, VA. Matt's family moved to Eugene, OR in 2018 when Matt became Sales Engineer, Librestream Technologies. Matt's vast grasp of technology was unprecedented. Matt was handsome, athletic, and courageous. Matt's determination, strength, wisdom, and drive where evident in his everyday life. Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 1, 2020.
