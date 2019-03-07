Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Jeffrey Lester. View Sign

Matthew "Matt" Jeffrey Lester, 45, Matthews, NC, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2019. Matt was born on April 9, 1973 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Kathy Lester. Visitation for Matt will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 So. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105. A Celebration in honor of Matt's life will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Before moving to Charlotte, Matt lived in Toledo and Findlay Ohio with his family. Matt attended Charlotte Country Day School and then went on to obtain a BS and BA at UNC-Kenan Flagler Business School. Following his time at UNC he received his Doctorate of Law-JD from the University of South Carolina. In August 2010 he married the love of his life, Natalie Dills Lester who was his best friend. Matt enjoyed his career as a Lawyer where he met many life-long friends. His family was his number one priority and his love of sports, especially football, hockey, church and music kept him busy. He was an active member of Matthews United Methodist Church. Matt was a devoted and loving husband and very special dad. He was faithful, selfless and inspiring. His unique sense of humor and good natured attitude was widely appreciated. In addition to his wife, Natalie, Matt is survived by two adoring daughters, Abbie and Mia; parents Richard and Kathy Lester; sisters Jill Flynn (Alan) and Meredith Klemmer (Anders); nieces/nephews Jessica, Lindsay, Matthew, Niklas, Leighton, Ashlan; in-laws John and Glenda Dills; sisters -in-law Shelley Dills and Brooke Dills, his dog Andi. Memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's honor to





