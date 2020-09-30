1/1
Matthew Thomas Nicholson
1994 - 2020
Matthew Thomas Nicholson, 26, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.

He was born on June 8, 1994 in Charlotte, NC, to Jerry and Jamie Nicholson. Matthew was a 2012 graduate of Lake Norman High School and was employed with Carolina Beverage Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and video games; he was truly an all American guy. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Patricia Nicholson.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Bridgette Nicholson; brother, Brandon Nicholson and wife, Johanna; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jeanette McBride; niece and nephew, Leah and Zach; and his baby kitty, MC.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jerry Cloninger, Jr. and Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Nicholson family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

3 entries
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Matthews passing ~ Know in your Hearts that all of You will be in my Thoughts and Prayers today and in the days ahead
Kenneth Dover
September 29, 2020
Our grief with the loss of such a young vibrant man is overwhelming. Please continue to remember Matt as such and pour prayers upon his family as we all attempt to recover from this tragic loss... may The Lord be their guide down this painful road...
MaryAnn and Tim Nicholson
Family
September 29, 2020
Dear Lord, today we ask you to help. I ask you to be with the Nicholson's family and their friends while they struggle in the darkness of grief. May they recognise joy in the memories, hope in your love, and peace in the pain. Our thoughts and prayers are always there for you.
Love Jon and Susan
Jon McBride
Family
