Matthew Washington

A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Mr Matthew "Chew" Washington on Tuesday July 30th 2019 at 6:30pm at the Weeping Willow AME Zion Church 2220 Milton Road , Charlotte NC 28215 . Rev Henrico White Pastor. Matthew is survived by his three daughters: Tiffany Maxwell-Parker , Arnisse Washington and Gabriell Brooks. The visitation will be held at 4:00pm and service to follow at 6:30pm at the church. In lieu of flower make donation to Matthew Washington Educational Fund, P.O Box 1261 Hollywood SC , 29449.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 27, 2019
