Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Winslow Brown. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary





Melinda Hope Brown is survived by her parents, Keris (Fort) and W. Herbert (Herb) Brown, Jr., a daughter, Rose Morgan Brown, aunts and uncles John and Carol (Greene) Fort, Dr. Helen D. Brown, John and Linda (Paige) Brown, Rose's Mother, Carrie Joy Brown and 7 nieces and nephews. Melinda is also survived by a large network of online Reddit friends who brought her much happiness. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to Dr. Scott Lurie, Dr. Margaret Pierce, Yvonne and Divian Johnson who were immensely important to Melinda in her final years. The family is also grateful to the angels who were Melinda's nurses on the 4th floor tower at CMC-Pineville.



After a private family graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, the family will receive friends with a reception to follow on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203. Memorials in Melinda's memory may be made to Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Wedgewood Church, 4800 Wedgewood Dr., Charlotte, NC 28210.



"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly"









Melinda Hope Brown, given the name Matthew Winslow Brown at birth, died early Sunday morning, July 7, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, 48 years ago on October 30, 1970. She attended Charlotte Latin School and Charlotte - Mecklenburg Public Schools. Melinda developed a love for cooking at an early age and enjoyed cooking in various Charlotte restaurants for a number of years. For the last ten years, Melinda's passion for technology led to a second career as a cyber security specialist. Unfortunately, Melinda was diagnosed with congestive heart failure three years ago and her health slowly began to decline until her untimely death.Melinda Hope Brown is survived by her parents, Keris (Fort) and W. Herbert (Herb) Brown, Jr., a daughter, Rose Morgan Brown, aunts and uncles John and Carol (Greene) Fort, Dr. Helen D. Brown, John and Linda (Paige) Brown, Rose's Mother, Carrie Joy Brown and 7 nieces and nephews. Melinda is also survived by a large network of online Reddit friends who brought her much happiness. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to Dr. Scott Lurie, Dr. Margaret Pierce, Yvonne and Divian Johnson who were immensely important to Melinda in her final years. The family is also grateful to the angels who were Melinda's nurses on the 4th floor tower at CMC-Pineville.After a private family graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, the family will receive friends with a reception to follow on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203. Memorials in Melinda's memory may be made to Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Wedgewood Church, 4800 Wedgewood Dr., Charlotte, NC 28210."Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly" Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close