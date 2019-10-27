Mattie Bailey Williams Manigault

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Bailey Williams Manigault.
Service Information
McCray Funeral Home
1312 Camp Drive
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-286-4100
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mattie Bailey Williams Manigault, 87,

Retired Educator & Licensed Funeral Director, died Sunday.

Survivors: loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Carla Williams Boyd & Alan G. Boyd.

Viewing, Sunday, October 27, 3-6pm, Manigault Funeral Home, Winnsboro, SC;

Monday, October 28, 4-7pm; McCray Funeral Home, Lancaster, SC.

Funeral Services, Tuesday, October 29, 1pm, Mt Zion AME Zion Church, Lancaster, SC.

Burial, Lancaster Memorial Park, Lancaster, SC. McCray Funeral Home, Lancaster, SC and Manigault Funeral Home, Winnsboro, SC are in charge.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.