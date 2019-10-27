Mattie Bailey Williams Manigault, 87,
Retired Educator & Licensed Funeral Director, died Sunday.
Survivors: loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Carla Williams Boyd & Alan G. Boyd.
Viewing, Sunday, October 27, 3-6pm, Manigault Funeral Home, Winnsboro, SC;
Monday, October 28, 4-7pm; McCray Funeral Home, Lancaster, SC.
Funeral Services, Tuesday, October 29, 1pm, Mt Zion AME Zion Church, Lancaster, SC.
Burial, Lancaster Memorial Park, Lancaster, SC. McCray Funeral Home, Lancaster, SC and Manigault Funeral Home, Winnsboro, SC are in charge.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2019