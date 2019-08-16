Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alexander Funeral Home, Inc. 1424 Statesville Avenue Charlotte , NC 28236-6468 (704)-333-1167 Send Flowers Obituary

1926-2019 was born in Fort Mill, SC.She is the widow of Melvin Caldwell, Jr. Mattie was educated in the Charlotte Grade School System; Barber Scotia College; Johnson C.Smith University and did extended work at Howard University. Mattie retired from the US Postal Service in 1989 and was one of the first "black" females to be hired by the US Postal Service in Charlotte, NC. She is an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she serves in numerous capacities. She is Past President of the Missionary Circle, one of the first Women Trustees and presently serves as the Young Adult Missionary Director. She is a lifetime member of the Woman's Baptist Home and Foreign Missionary Convention of North Carolina; Life member of The Woman's Auxiliary, Lott Carey Foreign Missionary Convention; and a member of Church Women United. Mrs. Caldwell has volunteered her services on many civic boards and organizations.She has served as a Hospice Volunteer, Member of the first Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee in Charlotte, 1990 Mother of the Years sponsored by the Charlotte Mecklenburg NAACP, and 1990 North Carolina Mother of the Year sponsored by the State NAACP. Mrs. Caldwell was the second African American to serve as President of Charlotte Mecklenburg PTA Council. She served as President of The Black Women's Caucus for 10 years, member of the Black Political Caucus, Life member of National Congress of Parents &Teachers Association, Life member of Deborah Chapter #424 Order of Eastern Star -PHA, member of Rameses Court #78. Volunteers with voter registration in Clanton Park Community, Life Member of Second Ward High School National Alumni Foundation,Inc., Grand Worthy Counsellor of Order of Calanthe - Jurisdiction of North Carolina, She Volunteers with various agencies that provide food to needy families, past President and Life Member of the National Council of Negro Women, and Treasurer of Precinct #52. She served as Daughter Ruler of the Elks- IBPOE and was instrumental in starting the first city wide Easter Egg hunt for under privileged children. In lieu of flowers send donations to Ebenezer Baptist Church Scholarship fund 2020 Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262 and/or the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 4015 Stuart Andrew Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28217.



Visitation -Friday August 16, 2019 6:00 to 8:00pm Visitation - Saturday 11:00 - 12:00 Funeral Service 12:00 Noon



All services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church 2020 Sugar Creek Rd W. Charlotte, NC.

