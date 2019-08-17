1926-2019 was born in Fort Mill, SC. She is the widow of Melvin Caldwell, Jr.She retired from the US Postal Service in 1989.She is a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and numerous other civic and fraternal organizations.Left to cherish fond memories Carolyn C. Gibson (Joseph deceased), Marilyn McClain ( Patrick), Thomas (deceased) Glenda, Melvin III ( deceased) Anita Mobley, Willard Caldwell, Doris C. Reed( Stanley) Kenna Richardson (Greg). 14 grandchildren and 26 great grands
One sister in Law - Mrs. Addie M. Porter and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends In lieu of flowers send donations to Ebenezer Baptist Church Scholarship fund 2020 Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262 and/or the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 4015 Stuart Andrew Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28217.Saturday August 17, 2019 Visitation-11:00am Funeral Services 12 noon Ebenezer Baptist Church 2020 Sugar Creek Rd W. Charlotte NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2019