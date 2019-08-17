Mattie Porter Caldwell (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
  • "please know that my heart is with the family at this time ..."
  •  
    - Judy Diane Carothers- Cohen
  • "May God comfort, strengthen and give you peace during this..."
    - Valerie Singleton
  • "Mattie was a beautiful, smart and sweet person she has..."
    - Truelove Stowe
Service Information
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC
28236-6468
(704)-333-1167
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2020 Sugar Creek Rd W.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2020 Sugar Creek Rd W.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2020 Sugar Creek Rd W.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1926-2019 was born in Fort Mill, SC. She is the widow of Melvin Caldwell, Jr.She retired from the US Postal Service in 1989.She is a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and numerous other civic and fraternal organizations.Left to cherish fond memories Carolyn C. Gibson (Joseph deceased), Marilyn McClain ( Patrick), Thomas (deceased) Glenda, Melvin III ( deceased) Anita Mobley, Willard Caldwell, Doris C. Reed( Stanley) Kenna Richardson (Greg). 14 grandchildren and 26 great grands

One sister in Law - Mrs. Addie M. Porter and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends In lieu of flowers send donations to Ebenezer Baptist Church Scholarship fund 2020 Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262 and/or the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 4015 Stuart Andrew Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28217.Saturday August 17, 2019 Visitation-11:00am Funeral Services 12 noon Ebenezer Baptist Church 2020 Sugar Creek Rd W. Charlotte NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.