Mattie Ruth Bentley, 86, passed away Saturday morning, August 17, 2019.
An avid gardener, Mattie was born in Lenoir, NC on April 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Lewis and Beatrice Philyaw.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Bentley of Charlotte, Jonathan Bentley and his wife, Tanja of Charlotte and Phillip Bentley and his wife, Vicki of Woodstock, GA; her siblings, Dollie Woods of Lenoir, NC, Jeanie Rowan of Deep Gap, NC and Tommy Philyaw of Lenoir, NC; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip H. Bentley; and siblings, Wilfred Philyaw, Bobby Philyaw, Walter "Buck" Philyaw, Bertha Clarke, Patty Moore and Annie Mae Craig .
Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212.
