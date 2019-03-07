The home going service for Ms. Maude C. Bennett will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1243 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208. The visitation will begin at 11:00am and the service will follow at 12:00noon. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-377-4243
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019