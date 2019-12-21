Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Ann DiBiasi. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen Ann DiBiasi of Matthews passed away December 18, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 1, 1943. Her father, Carl Otto Madsen immigrated from Denmark, the only one of his family to leave. Her mother, Evelyn Warbrick, immigrated from England, as a child with her family.



Maureen graduated from Mt. St. Mary's Academy in Watchung, NJ where she made life-long friendships. She also attended Seton Hall University. Maureen married Daniel DiBiasi in 1966.



Maureen worked as an elementary teacher and administrative assistant. She also enjoyed reading, music, travel, and never met a space she couldn't clean or organize a little better! She had a great sense of humor and was able to find the "funny" in many situations. She had a strong faith and was active in various ministries at St. Luke Catholic Church.



Her favorite ministries, however, included being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dan DiBiasi; twin daughters, Ann Van De Water (Joseph) of El Dorado Hills, CA and Karen Brown (Chris) of Charlotte. She was a devoted grandmother to Emily, Andrew, and Owen Brown, and Savannah and Charlotte Van De Water. She is survived by her sister, Joan Dean and predeceased by her brother, William Madsen.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill with a visitation from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region or CJD Foundation (Cruetzfeldt-Jacob Disease). Her family is grateful to dear friends for their support and encouragement in the past few months.



